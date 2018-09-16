CTP devise traffic plan for 7th Muharram

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the mourners and ensure security of 7th Muharram procession, City Traffic Police (CTP) would deploy enhanced number of Traffic Wardens on city roads to regulate traffic load. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, CTP have devised a traffic plan for biggest mourning procession of the city to be taken out on 7th Muharram-ul-Harram (Tuesday) from Sadiqabad. The route of the main procession would be sealed completely.

The CTO said, parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the procession route while all traffic on the route would be diverted to other routes. The CTO said, a control room has also been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation.

He said that the mourning procession of 7th Muharram would start from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoei, Jamia Masjid Road culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi.—APP

