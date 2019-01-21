CTP deploys 210 wardens to regulate traffic in Murree

Rawalpindi

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree, City Traffic Police (CTP) have deployed 210 traffic wardens while the motorists have been urged to avoid wrong parking on roads at hill station to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Talking to APP, a CTP spokesman said tourists travelling to Murree and adjoining areas to enjoy snowfall were advised to ensure low air pressure in their tyres, keep fuel tanks of their vehicles full and obey traffic rules to avoid accidents.

He said, the CTP had designated several points for car parking.

A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess, particularly during snowfall, could be avoided.

As the snow blanket made the “Queen of Mountains” even more beautiful which attracts a large number of tourists, the motorists face severe traffic congestion, he said adding, the roads get wet and slippery turning the traffic moves slow.

Traffic Police had issued an advisory for the visitors heading to the hill station and its surrounding areas.

The CTP had made special traffic arrangements and devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate tourists during winter season. In this regard, he said, they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the snowfall. A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced for tourists which citizens can call round the clock.

The CTO Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads, he said adding, the tourists were suggested to keep tow chains with them. The authorities concerned had also made special arrangements to clear snow from the roads.—APP

