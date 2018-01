City Reporter

The City Traffic Police (CTP) education team on Wednesday delivered a traffic awareness lecture at Kids Campus DHA here. On the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmad, the CTP conducted lecture with the coordination of Honda Atlas and TRSF, whereas SP City Asif Siddiq, TRSF Chairman Khursheeduz Zaman, Honda Atlas national safety manager Tasleem Shuja and others were also present. The purpose of the lecture was to educate children about consequences of juvenile driving.