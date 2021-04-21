CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling

City Traffic Police (CTP) has constituted special teams to check one-wheelers at Sehri time during Ramadan.

The initiative has been taken under the grand operation against launched against one-wheelers who not only putting their life on stake but also creating threat for others.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal issued strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of all the sectors to take action in accordance with the law. The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should also be impounded.

He said that several arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at the Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling was one of the major cause of accidents for the riders.