CTP conducts road safety awareness walk

City Traffic Police (CTP) road safety awareness campaign was underway aimed with to protect the public from traffic accidents and an awareness walk was held at Nawan Shehr Chowk here on Monday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rao Shahid Naeem, students, traders’ representatives, the traffic coordination committee and civil society participated in the walk which was culminated at the Press club.

CTO said that our aim was to make people aware of road safety rules and added that traffic police and the public jointly could reduce accidents. He urged the citizens to use safety helmets and side-view mirrors to avoid accidents.