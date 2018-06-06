CTP chalk out traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

City Traffic Police Lahore chalked out a detailed plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of youm-e-Ali (R.Z) on Wedesday.

According to the plan, two SPs, five DSPs, 46 inspectors, 90 women traffic wardens and more the 522 traffic wardens will perform their duties along the route of the main procession.

Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes from different points along the course of the main procession. A large number of wardens will be deployed at those points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The main procession regarding Youm-e-Ali will start from walled Akbari Gate, Mubarak Haveli and concluded at Karbela Gamey Shah after passing through Chowk Nawab Sahab, Bazar Mochi Gate, Laal Kho, Mughal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Chohta Mufti Baqir, Purani Kotwali, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Taranam, Chowk Tibbi, Bazar Hakeema, Onchi Masjid, PS Bhatti Gate, Bhatti Gate and Chowk Bhatti.

The participants can park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Deputy Commissioner Office, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, Parking D-Plaza Rang Mahal and Adda Crown. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties in the field. “Citizens can get any further information through Rasta App, Radio FM-88.6 and Police helpline 15.” Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants of the Youm-e-Ali procession,” he said.

The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession will be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.

As far as alternate routes are concerned, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad. No traffic will be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards lower mall.

Related