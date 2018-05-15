CTP chalk out traffic plan for Ramazan ul Mubarik

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have evolved a comprehensive traffic plan for Ramazan ul Mubarik under which special arrangements will be made to regulate traffic load on city roads.

Special traffic squads and enhanced number of traffic wardens will be deployed at all main roads and intersections of the city whereas helplines 1915 and 051-9272616 have been set up at Race Course Traffic Office with deployment of special squad. The helpline 1915 will provide 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, CTP have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan to provide all possible facilities to the road users regarding traffic especially during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

Proper traffic arrangements will also be made for Ramazan Dastarkhawans and 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars, ten of Rawalpindi city and six of other tehsils, he said adding, duty timing of traffic wardens have been increased, aimed at ensuring the smooth traffic flow on city roads.

The motorists would be allowed to park their vehicles only in the parking areas of the shopping centers and the markets during the month.

Bilal Iftikhar said arrangements are being made to control the traffic mess particularly in congested areas so that the citizens could easily reach their destinations within shortest possible time.

He said in view of the security of the citizens, proper traffic arrangements are being made. Parking of vehicles near mosques, imambargahs and other religious places would not be allowed and double parking in any part of the city would also be prohibited.

Under the plan, traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law has also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or without number plates, he added.—APP

