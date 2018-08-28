CTP awareness campaign to educate road users

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Education Wing on the directive of City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf has accelerated the public awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety while the road users particularly those who use social media advised to visit facebook page ‘city traffic police rwp’ to get information about traffic rules and road safety.

The CTO said, awareness pamphlets are being distributed among the road users during special traffic awareness campaign. The traffic police officers have been directed to ensure that the road users strictly observe traffic signs, signals, traffic rules and regulations on the city roads.

He said that the pamphlets are being distributed among the public, especially frequent road users, to spread awareness about traffic rules.Muhammad Bin Ashraf informed that lectures, seminars, walks and radio programs are being arranged besides using other mediums of communication to spread awareness among the general public.

The CTP officials are creating traffic rules awareness among the citizens, as well as striving hard to regulate the city traffic, he added.Moreover, he said that the citizens, during the awareness campaign, being informed that the use of mobile phone while driving is dangerous and the habit should be avoided altogether.—APP

