CTO reviews traffic arrangements

City Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaquat Ali Malik on Sunday visited various important thoroughfares in the city to review traffic arrangements.

The CTO also announced cash reward and commendatory certificates for traffic officials, who perform duties with courage and responsibility. Lady assistant Aqeela, wardens Asif, Mohsin and others were awarded commendatory certificates.

The CTO also appreciated the performance of traffic wardens deployed at Dubai Chowk, Campus Bridge and Bhaikay wala Chowk. He also directed the traffic wardens, who were found absent from duty point, to report to the CTO office, whereas some traffic wardens were issued warning notices.

Liaquat Ali said that stern action would be taken against those found absent from duty.