CTO opens new driving facilitation centre at LHC

Staff Reporter

Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz Ahmad, flanked by leadership of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), inaugurated a new driving facilitation centre at Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmad said that the centre would facilitate lawyers in getting issued their driving learners permits, renewal of their licences on expiry or lost and issuance of international licence. He said this would save precious time of lawyers and their clients.

He said that the CTPL had established 18 driving licensing facilitation centres throughout the city.

These centres were established at Cantonment, Defence, Manwan, Railway Station, Ravi Road, CTO Office, Liberty, Ichra, Thokar Niaz Beg, Pajjian, Moon Market, Lower Mall, Townhall, Arfa Karim Tower, Samanabad and Green Town.

However, there was a need to establish more centers keeping in view the increased demand due to population explosion.

Besides these centres, a mobile learners van was working for colleges, universities, private and government departments.

Moreover, four driving testing centres and a mobile testing van was also functional. They had also established six driving schools under “Trained Drivers Safe Roads Programme”.

Former president LHCBA Ahsan Bhoon, incumbent president Anwar-ul-Haq Punnu, secretary LHCBA and a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.—APP