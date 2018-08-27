CTO lauds wardens ‘good show’ on Eid

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf appreciated the performance of traffic wardens on the Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, CTO said that additional traffic force was deputed at the important roads to control the traffic on Eid.

CTO said that best traffic arrangements were put on place to facilitate the motorists.

He said that no complaint was registered against wardens misbehaving. He said that traffic wardens were deployed almost all the small and big shopping malls, mosques and public places.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp