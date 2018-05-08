CTO directs wardens to take strict action on wrong parking

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Bilal Iftikhar on Monday directed the Traffic Officers and Wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on main roads of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

According to CTP spokesman, City Traffic Police (CTP) officials are making all out efforts under a plan formulated to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists.

He said, Traffic Wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators particularly on main roads including Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cantt Road, Bank Road, Peshawar, Judicial Complex, Iqbal, City Saddar roads, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai and other roads. He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved besides citizens’ facilitation regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads. Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded as grand operation has been launched in this regard.—APP