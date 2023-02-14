CTD thwart militants attack, gun down seven in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Counter Terrorism Department personnel thwarted militants’ attack near Mir Ali Bypass in North Waziristan’s area on Monday night.

In a statement, officials said seven militants of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed following a gun battle as forces repulsed an attack. The hardcore militants, who escalated attacks on security forces since ending the ceasefire, ambushed a vehicle carrying TTP prisoners in the country’s mountainous region.

The militants of the banned outfit opened fire on the convoy which was taking militants from Miranshah to Bannu; the attack was then retaliated by CTD personnel.

CTD said three inmates present in the van were killed, and four attackers were also shot dead in a gun battle. It also mentioned that several others escaped from the scene in the guise of darkness.

The dead militants were wanted by forces in the killings of security personnel.

Later, forces also launched a clearance operation in search of terrorists who manage to escape from the site.

KP and Balochistan have been hit by a fresh wave of terrorism since the Pakistani Taliban end Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire.