CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

News desk
Our Correspondent

Rojhan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed five terrorists in an operation in Rojhan, an area of Rajanpur district of Punjab. The Counter Terrorism Department on a tip-off conducted search operation in

Arbi Taba area. Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire five of the terrorists were killed. Arms and a bomb of 10 to 15 kgs were recovered from the possession of the neutralized terrorists. On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bakkar.
The detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a spokesperson. Donation receipts and banned literature were also recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.s

