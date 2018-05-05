CTD registers FIR of Attock attack

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday lodged an FIR against the unidentified suicide bomber and his accomplices in which two persons died while more than fifteen were injured.

According to details, Saeed Shah resident of Karak presently living in Muhammad Nagar, Attock told CTD that he along with his other colleagues were traveling to Attock in Coaster.

When the Coaster reached Dhok Gama, a young man who was standing there along with his two other accomplices started firing with a pistol.

His accomplices fled from the scene while the person firing on the Coaster blew himself up after hitting the Coaster. As a result, driver Akram Niazi and a passerby Habib Khan died on the spot while more than fifteen persons were injured. CTD on the information of Saeed Shah has lodged an FIR and were investigating. Police sources siad Hazbul Ahrar has accepted the responsibility for suicide attack.