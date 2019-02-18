CTD Police declares Defence car blast as A-class case

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday expressed its failure before an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in arrest of culprits responsible for a car blast in Karachi’s Defence area. The CTD police submitted a report in the ATC about declaring it an ‘A-Class’ case. The court while accepting the report ordered the CTD to continue their investigations.

The investigation report disclosed that the terrorists were planning for a terrorist attack in the city by planting a bomb device in the vehicle. The unknown terrorists fled from the scene and went into hiding, the report further said.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp