CTD personnel taken into custody on CM’s order

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department officials involved in the alleged extrajudicial killing of a family were taken into custody on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said a CM house spokesperson.

The CTD claimed that four people, including two women, said to be affiliated with Daish were killed in a shootout near Sahiwal in a cross-fire. However, moments after the alleged encounter the family and eyewitnesses disputed the claim, prompting questions over its legality.

The Punjab chief minister gave the directives hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident.

