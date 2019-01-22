CTD officials responsible for Sahiwal ‘encounter’

Basharat says CTD Punjab Addl IG Operations, AIG, DIG removed and ordered to report to Federal Govt; SSP, DSP Sahiwal region suspended

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A Joint Investigation Team constituted to investigate Saturday’s police ‘encounter’ in Sahiwal has held officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department responsible for the killings of three members of the same family, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting that was held to review the JIT’s preliminary report, Basharat said the government has decided to remove several officers of the CTD upon recommendations of the investigation team.

According to the minister, the Additional IG operations Punjab has been immediately removed from his post and ordered to report to the federal government, the AIG CTD Punjab has been removed, the DIG CTD has also been removed and ordered to report to the federal government, the SSP CTD and DSP CTD Sahiwal region have been suspended.

Additionally, five CTD officials involved in the ‘encounter’ have been ordered to appear before an anti-terrorism court after they were challaned in the case. “It is our commitment with the nation that we have to fulfil the requisites of justice and leave no stone unturned to provide justice to the affected family,” Basharat said at the news conference, adding that the provincial government will treat the incident as a “test case” to ensure justice is done.

The JIT probing the incident in which four people were killed had submitted its preliminary report to the Punjab government in the evening Tuesday. A high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was held to review the report.

Besides Raja Basharat, Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the chief secretary and additional chief secretary for home, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi as well top officials from relevant agencies attended the meeting. Additional Inspector General Ijaz Hussain Shah, who headed the JIT, was in attendance as well. In what law enforcers had initially described as an ‘encounter’ with terrorists, an elite division of the Punjab police had on Saturday killed four people: parents Khalil and Nabeela, their teenage daughter, and their neighbour Zeeshan.

The killings sent a shock wave across the country as one of the three surviving children who were witness to the episode denied the official version in a video that went viral on social media.

The Punjab government had constituted a JIT under the supervision of AIG Shah to investigate the incident. Chief Minister Buzdar had said the JIT would submit its preliminary report after 72 hours by Tuesday. According to the AIG, six personnel of the CTD have been taken into custody and are being questioned. He added that the JIT team had recorded the statements of five eyewitnesses.

Share on: WhatsApp