CTD nabs four suspects belonging to banned outfits

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four suspects allegedly raising funds for proscribed outfits after conducted sweeping operations in from different parts of the city.

According to CTD spokesperson on Saturday, the investigation department of CTD have conducted several intelligence based operations and rounded up four suspects involved in collecting funds for banned organizations and police have also recovered some receipts from the suspects as well.The arrested suspects were identified as Raheem-ul-Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdullah and Tanveer Nadeem.

The CTD said that the suspects were found involved in fund raising for the banned organizations and it was suspected to be used in terrorist activities. The fund raising is usually conducted in the name of central leaderships of the organization, a case have been registered against the suspects and investigations have initiated to determine the motives behind this fund collection.