CTD inspector shot dead in Peshawar

Observer Report Peshawar

Unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle outside the Central Prison in Peshawar, shooting dead a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) inspector Khushdil and injuring another policemen.

According to police, CTD Inspector Khushdil was fired upon by unidentified men, killing him on the spot and injuring his gunman. “The attackers were able to run away from the incident site,” they said adding that a large contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for medic0-legal formalities.