In a major breakthrough, security forces apprehended nine terrorists across three cities in Punjab, effectively thwarting a large-scale terror plot targeting Eidul Azha festivities.

Acting on undisclosed intelligence, authorities successfully carried out operations in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, resulting in the arrest of individuals linked to a banned extremist network, including a female activist associated with Daesh.

The suspects have been identified as Adnan, Abdul Halim, Shiraz, Bilqis, and Umar bin Khalid among others.

The law enforcement officials also discovered a cache of weapons, including hand grenades, equipment used for making suicide vests, and a significant amount of cash. It is believed that the apprehended terrorists were part of a wider network that had been actively planning acts of terrorism during the upcoming Eidul Azha celebrations.

The Counter-Terrorism Department swiftly registered a case against the arrested individuals, and a comprehensive investigation is underway. The authorities are determined to gather intelligence regarding the banned organisation’s activities, as well as identify any potential accomplices or future targets.