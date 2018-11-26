CTD completes initial probe of Chinese Consulate attack

Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department has completed initial investigation of the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

The CTD has recorded statements of dozens of people in its investigation and has also sent spent shells of cartridges, found from the crime scene, for forensic tests, sources said.

The investigation agencies have made key progress in probe of the incident and detained nine more suspects in the case with the help of the mobile phone data.

The sources at the CTD said that the statement of a woman from Karachi’s Orangi Town has been recorded over her contact with the terrorists.

Furthermore, a team of Chinese officials today visited the Chinese Consulate here and got a briefing from the staff and the officials of security agencies over the incident.

At least three suicide attackers tried to storm the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday morning, but were killed before they could get into the building.

Two policemen and two civilians embraced martyrdom during the attack launched by the three terrorists armed with suicide jackets.

The attackers were killed in the shootout with the law enforcement agencies.

