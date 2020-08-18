CTD captures operative of banned outfit

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a member of a proscribed militant organisation near Lahore railway station.

The CTD officials informed that the suspect identified as Liaquat, was attempting to target sensitive installations. The Counter-Terrorism Department recovered a suicide vest and hand grenade from the suspect and shifted him to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

The authorities said that a hunt has been launched for the arrest of his accomplice, who is also feared to be a suicide bomber.

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department prevented an alleged terrorist attack on the office of a law enforcement agency in Lahore, according to the department’s spokesperson.

“The Counter-Terrorism Department got information from a credible source about a terrorist planning a suicide bomb attack,” he said and added that the suspect was waiting for another terrorist near the Lahore Railway Station.

Officers of the department raided the place and arrested the suspect identified as Liaqat Khan. “A suicide jacket, two hand grenades, a 30-bore pistol and six bullets were recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson revealed.

He said that the suspect was a member of the terrorist organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban, Hizb-ul-Ahrar.

According to the CTD, a case has been registered and further investigations are under way.