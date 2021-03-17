CTD arrests two involved in attacking Rangers men

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists involved in attacking Rangers personnel.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Arif Aziz said that a raid was carried out by the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in Saadi Town area of the city to arrest two people for their alleged role in the terror acts.

“The arrested terrorists have been identified as Sadiq and Mukhtiar as hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” he said.

The police official said that the terrorists were involved in killing a constable in Kandhkot. “They use to get hand grenades from the BLA terrorists for their terror acts,” the SSP said adding that they were also involved in recent grenade attacks carried out by the SRA Asghar Shah akak Sajjad Shah group.

Besides, this SSP CTD Arif Aziz said that both of them were also involved in attacks on Rangers vans and check-posts.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has also registered a case of an attack on Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town on Monday.

The FIR has been filed in CTD with a sub-inspector of Rangers as the complainant. The case has been registered under terrorism, murder and attempt to murder charges.

“The Rangers patrolling van when reached at Orangi Town 5 number check post, a bomb planted in a motorcycle on the roadside exploded,” according to the FIR. “The explosion damaged the mobile van and injured six persons.”

“Two terrorists could be seen in the CCTV footage,” the FIR read.