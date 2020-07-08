CTD arrests terrorist

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal during a raid here in Karachi. According to In-charge CTD Chaudhry Safdar, the arrested terrorist is involved in several high-profile cases including attack on police mobile and other crimes. He said that the arrested terrorist Faizal was wanted by Korangi town police after he attacked police mobile on May 8 in Zaman town area of Korangi. Chaudhry Safdar said the suspect flee scene after launching attack on police mobile while his other three partners had been arrested in injured condition.