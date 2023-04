The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested from Hyderabad an active member of a banned organisation involved in collecting funds for the terrorists.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the accused identified as Irshad Lakhir alias Hajan had been involved in terrorism, extortion, and attacks on the security institutions.

“The accused is an active worker of Sindh Revolutionary Army, and 20 cases are already registered against him.—INP