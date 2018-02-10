CTD arrests Peshawar Agriculture Directorate attack facilitator

PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a facilitator of the terror attack on Peshawar s Agricultural Directorate in which nine people were killed and 38 others injured.

According to CTD, the man identified as Muhammad Yasir was taken into custody near Larma camp and belongs to Bajaur Agency.

The arrested suspect has been shifted to undisclosed location and is currently being interrogated.

In a joint operation on December 1, security forces killed all the terrorists, who opened fire at the Agriculture Directorate located in front of Peshawar University.

At least nine were killed with 38 injured as five burqa-clad terrorists stormed the building and resorted to intermittent firing.

Both police and military officials said the attackers had been coordinating with handlers based in Afghanistan.

