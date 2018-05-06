CTD arrests four terror suspects

Staff Reporter

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have arrested four suspected terrorists associated with an outlawed organization during separate raids in the metropolis in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, the CTD personnel acting on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in Site and University Road area carried out raids at their hideouts.

Four terror suspects, identified as Kamran alias Huzaifa, Abdul Rauf alias Abu Rizwan, Kifayat, and Irshad alias Zakariya, were arrested during these raids, a CTD official said.

He claimed the arrested militants had received terrorist training in Afghanistan.CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar said the four alleged terrorists were rounded up during raids conducted in SITE area and near University Road.Safdar further noted that receipts of chanda (welfare funds) were recovered from the arrested suspects, who, according to authorities, have received terrorism-related training in Afghanistan.Further investigation and questioning of the arrestees is now underway, he added.A first information report (FIR) has been registered against them at the CTD police station and an investigation against them is underway.Separately, the police claimed to have gunned down an

outlaw associated with gang war while his two accomplices managed to escape after an alleged encounter in Old Golimar.A police official said the killed criminal has been identified as Rashid, who was involved in drug trade and was wanted in different heinous crimes.