CTD arrests four ‘fundraisers’ of banned outfits

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people involved in fundraising for the banned outfits in the port city.

As per details, CTD teams during separate actions in Karachi arrested four accused named Raheemul Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdullah and Tanveer Nadeem over charges of collecting funds for the proscribed organizations. The arrested were secretly collecting funds for the proscribed organizations, receipts of donations and cash have been confiscated from the custody of the arrested, the CTD officials said.

A case has been registered against the arrested, while an investigation has been launched in the light of initial revelations. Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was carried out with the help of the latest technology and intelligence sources and arrested the SRA terrorist Ubaidullah Langa.The terrorist made startling revelations in the initial investigation, he said that he carried out a murder attempt on the owner of Gujjar dairy on the orders of commander Inam Abbasi and Mashooq Kambrani.