CTD arrests close aide of target killer Raees Mama

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested close aide of notorious target killer Raees Mama in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, the security personnel launched an operation in the area and apprehended suspect Muzammil aka Halka.

The officers revealed that the suspect was wanted in heinous crimes including extortion, vandalism and target killing. Interrogation from him was underway, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Raees Mama is also in the custody of law enforcers.—INP

