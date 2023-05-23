CTD arrests banned SRA terrorist

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have a banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorist from Karachi. The SRA operative was arrested during a successful operation in Karachi’s posh area of Clifton. The arrested operator of the Sindh Revolutionary Army has made startling revelations in the initial probe.

According to spokesman CTD, a remote control bomb had been recovered from the terrorist, adding that the bomb was to be planted in Karachi’s biggest restaurant.

The arrested terrorist in his confessional statement said that he was tasked to target Chinese citizens in Karachi. On the revelations of the arrested terrorist, the CTD has teamed up with the police to find other terrorists۔

Earlier in the month of April, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi.