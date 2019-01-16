CTD arrests alleged TTP target killer Naeem Bajauri

Staff Reporter

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid arrested a TTP target killer from Gulshan Iqbal on Wednesday. A team of the investigation department conducted raid in Gulshan Iqbal and arrested a target killer, Naeem Bajauri, who is said to be affiliated with Tehreek-i-Taliban. Naeem Khan alias Naeem Pathan and Naeem Bajauri was involved in a number of terrorist incidents, CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar said.

He also remained local president of a political party in Quaid-e-Azam Colony and was involved in several firing incidents, the official said. He had attacked a police van in which two policemen were killed, the official said. Naeem Bajauri also involved in various other attacks on police vehicles, he said. Police in another raid arrested two armed men near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. The two accused are allegedly affiliated with Amarat-e-Islamiya Afghanistan, CTD in-charge said. They have visited Afghanistan for score of time to get terrorism training, the official added. Recently the CTD killed two terrorists of a banned outfit in an exchange of fire in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The CTD personnel on a tip-off conducted raid, while terrorists sensing arrival of the law enforcers, opened fire on the personnel. The law enforcement agencies retaliated the fire killing two terrorists. The terrorists killed in the fire were identified as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon and were living in Faisalabad in a rented house. They were planning to carry out an attack on security agencies in the city.

