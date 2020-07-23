CTD arrests 5 suspected LeJ militants

The Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested five militants in a raid in theGolimar area. According to a CTD official, the arrested men belonged to the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s Hafiz QasimRasheed ground and were involved in murders and attempted murders. Ali Raza, the CTD official, claimed that the raiding party has recovered a ‘hit-list’ from the arrested men. The list contained the names of members of religious organisations and personnel of security institutions. The law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in Karachi after the attack on the June 29 attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. At least three people, including two security guards and a policeman, were killed in the attack. All four attackers were also killed by the police. Last week, the Karachi police had arrested six men allegedly belonging to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, the group which claimed the attack on PSX.