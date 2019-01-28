CTD accused of ‘pressuring’ Sahiwal victim family to drop case

Our correspondent

Sahiwal

The kin of those killed in the Sahiwal ‘encounter’ have accused the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department of trying to save their colleagues by exerting pressure on the family to drop the case. The family has also asked the government to provide security.

During a press conference, the family and its lawyer, Shahbaz Bukhari, claimed that the CTD is trying to protect its image and is threatening them with dire consequences if the case is not dropped.

Bukhari further alleged that one of the province’s top CTD official also called him and threatened to kill him. The lawyer presented a seven-minute recorded call during the press conference and added that the recording has been forwarded to joint investigation team head, Additional IG Ijaz Shah, who has in turn reassured Bukhari that there will be action.

The family and their lawyer hoped that the Sahiwal incident will be treated with due diligence and said even intelligence agencies have reassured them that justice will be served.

Furthermore, Bukhari hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan and other relevant ministers will come to meet the family soon. Detailing the future course of action, the lawyer said a petition will be filed in the provincial high court to shift the case from Sahiwal to Lahore.

On January 19, the CTD claimed in a statement that they signalled a Suzuki Alto car and a motorcycle to stop near Sahiwal Toll Plaza on GT Road, but they did not pull over and instead opened fire on the police.

The CTD officials retaliated and four people, including two women, were killed by the “firing of their own accomplices” in the ensuing firefight, according to the CTD.A joint investigation team formed to probe into the incident confirmed that the family was innocent and that the CTD officials were responsible for their killing.

