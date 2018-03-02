It is good as well as quite commendable to know that the Punjab government is installing CT scan machines in all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) across the province in a phased manner. This latest healthcare facility is being provided in the DHQs under a new model of outsourcing by a renowned Japanese company. According to newspapers, this was stated by Provincial Health Minister Khwaja Imran Nazir during visit to the DHQ Hospital in Sheikhpura and inaugurating there newly-installed ultrasound machine.

The Minister said that a CT scan machine will also be installed in the hospital in due course of time and it will be duly inaugurated by the Chief Minister himself who is very much concerned about providing latest modern healthcare facilities to the people in the rural and urban areas nearest to their doorsteps and revolutionary steps are being taken irrespective of the resources involved and required in this regard.

He also indicated that CT scan test facility will be provided to the patients of the hospital free of cost and the test fee will be paid to the operating firm by the provincial government and the machines will remain operational without any break as the maintenance of these machines will also be the responsibility of the company itself. The Minister also visited the stalls established in connection with the ongoing “Khadim-e-Punjab Health Week” which is being held throughout the province at 750 selected healthcare facilities at which consolidated blood screening, diagnostic and counselling services against as many as eight diseases are being provided free to everyone visiting these camps and this is quite good for ensuring good health of the people.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

