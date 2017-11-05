CT scan facility will be available at all District Headquarters Hospitals

Staff Reporter

The PML-N led Punjab government has achieved another milestone, as the process of provision of CT scan machines to all the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) has started.

Five CT scan machines have arrived and the process of their installation is underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced the plan to equip every District Headquarters Hospital with CT scan machines. These machines will also be outsourced.

Sources told Pakistan Observer that billions of rupees have been spent to provide the best health facilities to the people of Punjab and benefits of the steps taken by the government in the health sector start reaching the people.

The Punjab government has planned to provide CT scan machines to all DHQs at the district level and these machines will be outsourced. With the start of these machines the CT scan facility will be available round-the-clock at DHQs, the sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz said the service to the mankind in the best way to worship Allah, and we have to work with determination and kind heart to provide the best health facilities to the people. He said the traditional system of the healthcare should be replaced with advanced and developed one and that he is personally monitoring the healthcare system reforms.