CST role for development of S&T lauded by MAJU Professor

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim said that Engineers, Doctors, Scientists and Ph D Scholars are the real assets of every country worldwide, the appreciation and encouragement of these people’s creative works is not only responsibility of the governments and industry but as well as society also.

He said that the projects planned and implemented by these important persons help the country to achieve targets of the socio & economics development of the country. This he stated while delivering a presentation to the faculty members of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) about different programs of Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) at University conference room, last evening. He told that PCST is mandated to the advise the government on the development of science and technology at the national level.

He said that Council is involved in science and technology policy making, planning, implementation and in carrying out policy studies. He further informed that PCST is also the secretariat of National Commission of Science and Technology (NCST) headed by Prime minister of Pakistan which take s the major decisions for the development of science and technology in the country.

Dr. Kamran Azim said that PCST announce every year research productivity award besides providing research productivity allowance to every body who is involved in research work. He said that every engineer, scientist, doctor and academician can submit his research paper to PCST which publish the Directorate of the Productive Scientists. The best research paper comes on the top of the list and its author is awarded Scholar of the year.

He asked the MAJU faculty member to submit their research paper for Directory of the productive scientists to bring a good name for their university. He said that it is the honor for MAJU that last year one of its faculty member, Dr. Kashif Ishaque’s name was on the top of the Directory of Productive scientists—.INP

