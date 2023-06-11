CSS topper AJK girl appointed ASP in Islamabad police

A great achievement indeed for Bushra Aziz Gorsi and a matter of great honour and prestige for her family and the people of her area Bandi Gorsyan Lumnyan, Jeelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as she has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Center after standing first in the CSS exams in the AJK.

Bushra’s family as well as people of her area are over the moon after learning about her remarkable success. Not only that people are visiting her home to congratulate her parents on the feat their daughter had achieved, but they are also felicitating members of her extended family. Locals have described her as a ‘role model’ for girls of the area. They have urged students, especially females, to follow in her footsteps so that they could make their parents feel proud