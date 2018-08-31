CSS and females

CSS exam is considered as the most competitive and challenging exam in Pakistan. It was the time when majority of males and minority of females would manage to qualify this exam. For instance, in 2005, around 81 per cent male candidates and only about 19 per cent female candidates managed to pass the exam. However, in 2017, around 64 per cent male candidates and about 36 per cent female candidates succeeded in the exam. There has been a good increment in percentage of female candidates in the exam for the last few years.

Reasonably, it reflects more participation of females in civil bureaucracy. Undoubtedly, it is a positive change. Conclusively, more females should avail such chance of active participation in mainstream fields: civil bureaucracy, politics, judiciary, private firms and so on. We hope and pray that more women would enjoy the participation in the times to come.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp