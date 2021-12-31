CSS 2022 – FPSC makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for candidates

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has made it mandatory for all aspirants to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus in order to appear in CSS and other examinations.

A notification issued by FPSC on Twitter states, “It is informed, in order to prevent spread of COVID-19, only vaccinated candidates will be allowed to enter in the exam premises, relating to CSS MPT, CSS Main Written Exam, General Recruitment Test, FPO Exams and all other Exams scheduled by FPSC.”

With admission certificates, identity cards, the commission has directed all candidates to must bring vaccination cards for the exams.

Three persons died due to coronavirus infection while 482 tested positive during the last 24 hours in the country, the National Command and Operation Center said on Friday.

According to latest statistics, 50,662 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 639 patients are in critical care.

Positivity ratio recorded at 0.95 percent.