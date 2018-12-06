CSR funds should be provided to promote climate change agenda

Rural transformation must to achieve growth rate

Zubair Qureshi

Former Finance Minister Dr Hafiz Pasha has said 60 per cent of the labour force in Pakistan does not receive even minimum wages and there are no laws against gender discrimination in workforce. He was speaking at a session titled “Economy of Tomorrow: Future Drivers of Economic Growth and Job Creation” organized on the occasion of 21st Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) on the third day of the session organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Thursday. Stressing the need to give more rights to the country’s labour, Pasha said they were totally a deprived strata and vulnerable class of the society. Speaking on the occasion, the former finance minister, Sartaj Aziz said agriculture remains an important source of growth in Pakistan, and there is no alternative to this.

Emphasizing as to how growth should be sustainable, he said growth in economy may no longer mean creation of jobs, while growth and policies should come in a certain time-frame, as demands change. Economist from Sri Lanka, Subhashini Abeysinghe informed the audience how technology would be providing opportunities as well as challenges in the future.

While The Climate Risk Food Security Analysis, Dr Azeem Khan, the Member of Climate Change and Food Security, Planning Commission of Pakistan, said we must strengthen the social structure of rural communities to help them diversify their agricultural products with improved economic incentives, improved value addition, and better livelihoods. He suggested coordinated researches between development and education sector for technical, financial, institutional support and outreach. He also suggested that joint researches on social, ecological and environmental issues in connection with food production should be launched in the country. He called for enhancing connectivity between rural and urban areas.

World Food Programme’s Mr Cristiano Mandra was of the view that food availability, accessibility, utilization and stability were the major issues that may result in drastic food insecurity in Pakistan. He proposed to initiate Rural Resilience Initiative to ensure food and safety insurance for the farmers. Country Program Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) Mr Qaim Shah said that food security is only associated with food production rather it should be linked with development of rural areas. He suggested the formulation of institutional framework to regulate food security in Pakistan.

