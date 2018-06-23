CSR afforestation program of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited

Islamabad

“We have come to know about a message that has become viral regarding an Afforestation program of CSR operated by PTC”. Certain portions of the message have also appeared in a newspaper on 22 June 2018.

PTC would like to bring on official record that this message has not been originated and circulated, directly or indirectly, with the authority of the company or by the persons mentioned in it. The originator/author of this message is mistaken as the content of it is not entirely correct. This is not a new campaign and is not marketing.

PTC’s afforestation program has been operational in Pakistan since 1981. More than 75 million saplings have been planted and distributed free of cost to date. PTC has four big nurseries, 2 are in Islamabad, one in Swabi and one in Faisalabad. The company grows approximately 16 different forest and fruit species. This information is publicly available in the published Annual Reports of PTC, and is readily also available on its website and we take great pride in this project.

Anyone can collect these saplings from the nurseries free of cost after following a simple process which is to give their name, mention their profession, show their id card and what the purpose and plan of collecting these saplings is. PTC reserves the right to distribute to whoever it wants, in line with the laws of the country.—PR