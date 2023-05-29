CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final rescheduled for today

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played today (Monday) between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad after being rescheduled due to rain on Sunday.

The Super Kings defeated the Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk to secure a final berth after placing second in the points standings. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway’s 87-run opening stand helped CSK, who were batting first, post 172 runs.

The bowler then did an outstanding job of containing Gujarat’s star-studded fight to advance to the final. Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar each took two wickets.

In contrast, it took the defending champions GT longer to get to their second straight final.

Hardik Pandya and company took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 after losing to CSK. By crushing them by 81 runs, the Titans secured a meeting with Chennai. Before Mohit Sharma’s five-wicket haul ruined the run chase of the five-time champions, Shubman Gill produced a miraculous hundred.

Gujarat and Chennai have faced off four times thus far in the IPL, with the former taking three of the games.

GT vs CSK Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, and Nishant Sindhu