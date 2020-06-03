CSCEC PKM Project Concerns and Cares Every Employee

Coronavirus is Merciless, but Love Surpasses All

Observer Report

Islamabad

In Multan city of Pakistan, there are still 35 Chinese employees living in the HQ camp of PKM project (Sukkur-Multan Section), which is undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). Through online working, localized management and other methods, they continued to operate this motorway during the outbreak, ensuring the smooth and orderly traffic artery of north to south Pakistan, so that local medical supplies, living materials, etc. can be quickly and timely delivered to the towns and hospitals along the alignment, which helped local residents to minimize the impact of the epidemic.

With a total length of 392 kilometers, CSCEC PKM project is the largest transportation infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It has been completed and fully opened to traffic on November 5, 2019, and is currently the most advanced and intelligent motorway in Pakistan.

“Our company highly values the health and safety of every employee,” said Mr. Muzzamil, the Pakistani logistics supervisor of CSCEC PKM project HQ camp.

“After the outbreak, we quickly carried out epidemic prevention activities, implemented fully-closed management of the camp with no entry and no exit, conducted thorough disinfection measures, and recorded everybody’s temperature & health data on daily basis.

All personnel actively performed their duties and followed the epidemic prevention requirements. So far, there has been no case of infection occurred in our camp.”

On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, in order to solve the real difficulties of some Pakistani employees, the PKM project leadership entrusted the logistics buyer Mr. Umair to visit the families of more than 10 Pakistani employees in need, sending them flour, peanut oil, milk and masks. These actions brought them care and comfort in this special period, and strengthened their confidence in fighting against the epidemic.

While doing a good job in its own epidemic prevention & control work and employees comfort work, PKM project also actively exercised the spirit of mutual assistance. They donated 1 million rupees to the local PIMS hospital through All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association, and helped the local communities, which fully demonstrated the responsibility and accountability of Chinese enterprises in the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Mr. Xiao Hua, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of CSCEC PKM project said: The PKM project always attaches great importance to the life, health and safety of every employee.

The epidemic has no borders, and only through mutual help can we overcome this difficulty. We shall always be cautious, strictly implement epidemic prevention measures, and make every effort to ensure the good operation of PKM motorway.

Meanwhile, we will continue to provide assistance within our ability, give full play to the strength of Chinese enterprises, support local people to fight against the virus, and jointly resolve the risks and challenges.