CS wants strong accountability system in deptts

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday directed all administrative secretaries to start accountability within departments and send cases of corrupt officers and officials to Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries’ committee at Civil Secretariat here, the Chief Secretary said that strong accountability system within departments would help root out corruption.

He maintained that the targets of progress could not be achieved without curbing corruption. He added that effective measures against corruption would not only help stop financial irregularities but also improve performance of departments. He said that hard working and honest officials would be encouraged.

The Chief Secretary also ordered the authorities to take stern action against ghost employees, saying that those getting salaries while sitting at homes are burden to national exchequer.

