CS visits Jinnah Hospital, orders best medical facilities

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani Thursday visited Jinnah Hospital and Allama Iqbal Medical College. He visited different wards of the hospital, inquired the patients about provision of health facilities and issued necessary orders for resolving their problems.

He directed the Communication and Works Department to prepare cost estimation for repair and maintenance of hostels of Allama Iqbal Medical College. He also ordered early completion of the repair work of nursing hostel of Jinnah Hospital. Talking to media, the Chief Secretary said that provision of best education and healthcare is a priority of the government.

He said that he would conduct regular visits of hospitals, adding that cooperation of people and media is also imperative for brining improvement in health sector. He mentioned that there should be only one attendant with a patient and implementation of this policy would not only help lessen overcrowding but also improve medical care.

The Medical Superintendent briefed that a project to construct medical tower in Jinnah Hospital is under consideration. He said that funds of Rs 27 million for repair of nursing hostels have been approved and work would be completed in four months.

