CS unhappy over pace of package projects

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili Thursday called upon the Project Director of the Quetta Package to complete the projects including expansion of roads as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held to review the pace of work on Quetta Development package projects including extension of Joint, Sariab, Sabzal, Link Badini, and Sarki roads.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Salman Mufti, Commissioner and Project Director Quetta Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, DPD Abid, Chief of Section Noor Gu attended the meeting.

The project director, while giving the details said that there are a total of 14 development projects under the package, according to the estimates would cost approximately Rs 27 billion. Rs 6 billion have been earmarked in the budget 2021-22, while Rs 3 billion have been released for the development projects.—APP