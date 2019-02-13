CS Punjab kicks off spring tree plantation drive

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday, under the Plant for Pakistan Campaign, planted a sapling in Jallo Park Lahore to kick off the spring tree plantation drive in the province. During the three-month plantation campaign about 12 million saplings would be planted across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that providing a clean environment to people is a priority of the government. He mentioned that cooperation of the citizens is vital in making the national plantation campaign successful. The government institutions and civil society would have to work collectively for this national cause, he added.

The Chief Secretary remarked that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity; tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution. He said that trees should be planted in accordance with weather conditions and soil of every area.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that the campaign is aimed at promoting plantation and every individual should take part in this activity considering it a national responsibility. He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness drive regarding benefits of tree plantation. He directed that after plantation effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature.Chairman Planning and Development, administrative secretaries of different departments, commissioner Lahore division, DG LDA, CCPO Lahore were also present on the occasion.

