CS presides meeting on allotment of 313 flats for govt employees

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stressed the need to reactivate the Sindh Government Employees Smart Cards, in collaborated auspices of Sindh Government and NADRA, as well he has also desired to introduce the Pensioner’s Identity Cards to facilitate them in obtaining the pension free of troubles.

It was resolved in a meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh also attended by the Secretary General Administration Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Implementation Dr. Riaz Siddiqui, Senior Officers of NADRA and Accountant General Sindh.

