CS orders strict action over violation of ECP code of conduct

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani on Saturday ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action over violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for general election 2018, at Civil Secretariat, says a handout issued here.

He said that the government servants, who have affiliations with political parties and those who remained absent from election duty would be punished.

The chief secretary said that holding of free, fair and transparent elections was a priority and all possible cooperation would be extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan for achieving this objective. He directed that a report regarding implementation of code of conduct and action over violation be submitted on regular basis.

He ordered the Inspector General of Prisons to take necessary steps to enable prisoners to cast their vote. He also issued instructions to Additional Chief Secretary Home to make functional central control room for monitoring of elections. The additional chief secretary told the meeting that Section 144 has been imposed in the province from June 29 to July 28 to maintain law and order during the general elections.

He said that under Section 144, there would be a ban on display of arms, wall-chalking, misuse of loudspeaker and hate speech, etc. The provincial election commissioner Punjab briefed the meeting about polling stations, polling scheme and printing of ballot papers.